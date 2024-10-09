​Doug Beattie seeks PSNI 'fraud' probe over Sinn Fein references for Michael McMonagle

UUP MLA Doug Beattie is seeking a probe into the omission of details of Michael McMonagle's suspension over a child sex investigation from employment references given to the British Heart Foundation.

Doug Beattie has written to the Chief Constable asking for a probe into how Sinn Fein provided references to the British Heart Foundation (BHF) for the now-convicted paedophile Michael McMonagle – without disclosing the fact that he was under a police investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ulster Unionist MLA says under the Fraud Act 2006 “it seems to imply that an offence is committed by not informing any perspective employer of circumstances pertaining to Michael McMonagle to enable him to secure” a c.£35,000 a year role with the charity.

Mr Beattie also told the News Letter that as a former party leader it is “inconceivable” that he would not have been involved or informed if a senior party employee was removed from position due to allegations of serious sexual nature against children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if the PSNI in investigating Mr Beattie’s concerns, a PSNI spokesperson claimed that as the Michael McMonagle case is “subject to ongoing criminal proceedings” it would be inappropriate to comment.

Former Sinn Fein press officer McMonagle, 42, of Limewood Street in Londonderry, pleaded guilty last month to two charges of attempting to entice two children to engage in sexual activity and 12 charges of attempting to communicate with children for the purposes of sexual gratification.

The handling of events surrounding McMonagle’s employment have resulted in intense scrutiny on Sinn Fein in the past two weeks since it emerged that two former press officers – Seán Mag Uidhir and Caolán McGinley – had provided references for him to the BHF. The leadership described this as “gross misconduct” and the pair resigned. While the precise content of the references has never been made public, it is clear that they did not alert the BHF to McMonagle’s suspension or the reason for it.

Then the News Letter revealed last week that the party did not revoke McMonagle’s Stormont pass or notify Assembly authorities about the investigation into him, while he was employed by a Sinn Fein MLA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also resulted in questions over how the party was paying for its press officers and whether Assembly rules were broken. This newspaper revealed yesterday that McMonagle was working for a Sinn Fein MP at the same time that he was in a “full-time” job with then-deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill’s constituency office.

Now, the former UUP leader Doug Beattie has told the News Letter that he has written to both the Chief Constable and the Assembly Standards Commissioner about the events. He said: “With all the revelation around Michael McMonagle it is important to remember there are victims involved and many victims, not related to this case, may now be reliving their own trauma and abuse. There are other more serious issues to be dealt with that have been raised with me by a former senior police officer.

“Having been a Party Leader it is inconceivable that I would not be involved or informed if a senior party employee was removed from position due to allegations of serious sexual nature against children. It is also inconceivable that I would not inform my MLAs, Councillors, or Party Officers of this serious situation. For Michelle O’Neill to say she was unaware, that her senior leadership team were unaware, her MLAs and Councillors were unaware, is just not credible.

“The evidence given to The Executive Office Committee did not delve into facts, did not challenge answers given and was not diligent in its scrutiny of the First Minister. The fault with these failings lie with the Chair of the Committee who seemed completely disinterested in any challenge function.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Secondly the question needs to be asked. Did Seán Mag Uidhir and Caolán McGinley break the law when they gave a reference to the British Heart Foundation for Michael McMonagle by failing to tell the Foundation he was suspended and/or under police investigation even though they knew.

“Under section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006 it seems to imply that an offence is committed by not informing any prospective employer of circumstances pertaining to Michael McMonagle to enable him to secure a circa-£35,000 a year role with the charity. Indeed, McMonagle himself may well have committed fraud by not referencing the fact of his suspension or circumstances of the police investigation in order to secure employment worth £35,000 a year.

“The Police may not wish to get embroiled in this issue. However, they have a role to play, and investigating a possible case of fraud by senior members of a political party is something they cannot avoid. To that end I have written to the Chief Constable laying out the facts as explained to me by a former senior police officer.

“I have also written the the Assembly Commissioner for Standards. I believe it is fair to raise the issue of the First Ministers lack of transparency and openness which contravene the 'Nolan Principles'. If the First Minister wants to revert and show genuine transparency, then she should release the email trail between her 2 press officers and the BHF. She also needs to release the email trail between the British Heart Foundation and the Party HR Manager who was told of the references a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad