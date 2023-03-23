The Prime Minister’s new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland yesterday cleared its first Commons test despite opposition from some Tory MPs and the DUP.

MPs voted 515 to 29, majority 486, in favour of regulations to implement the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman today dampened any hopes that EU talks on the deal would be reopened.

Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework “provides the right circumstances” for powersharing to be returned at Stormont, but it is up to parties there, No 10 has said.

They said: “We’ve said consistently that we think we have an agreement that is right for all parties and all peoples in Northern Ireland.

“We gave significant time to parties to consider it and obviously we stand ready to answer further questions, but equally we do need to provide certainty and start seeing some of the benefits that this framework will bring.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is due to meet European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to adopt the Windsor Framework in London on Friday.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman told reporters today: “It is for the political parties of Northern Ireland to make a decision on powersharing. It’s something we have been calling for consistently.

“We do believe, continue to believe that the framework provides the right circumstances for powersharing to be resumed. I think it was yesterday the DUP continued to acknowledge the progress made and said they wanted to engage further with Government. And of course we are happy to do that, so I’m sure there will be further conversations to be had with the DUP.”

No date has been set for a meeting with the Prime Minister, the official added.

Ealier today, Mr Sunak welcomed the “broad support” for his new deal with Brussels on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland in Wednesday’s Commons vote.

Speaking during a visit to North Wales, Mr Sunak said: “I was really pleased yesterday that there was very strong support for the Windsor Framework and that is because it is the right deal for Northern Ireland.

“It is good for families, for people, for businesses, for communities across Northern Ireland.