​Downing Street has said it is “hopeful of the progress” following the announcement Ukraine and Russia had agreed to pause hostilities in the Black Sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Government was unclear whether it would follow American efforts to ease some sanctions on Russia as part of the deal agreed on Tuesday.

In statements published on Tuesday, the White House announced both Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to "ensure safe navigation" and "eliminate the use of force" in the Black Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the US also appeared to signal its intention to ease sanctions on Russian fertiliser and agricultural goods and improve Moscow's access to maritime insurance, ports and payment systems.

Russian artist Alexey Sergienko's painting "Peace to the Peace" depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is seen in the Sergienko Gallery in Saint Petersburg on March 12, 2025. The painting was created in 2017 before the two Presidents' first meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Immediately following news of the agreement, a Number 10 spokesman declined to say whether the UK would follow any easing of sanctions, saying: "Our position at the moment is that we are obviously hopeful of the progress.

"We are following developments closely."

Western nations, including the UK, have imposed a series of sanctions on Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine , including increased tariffs on Russian fertiliser and agricultural products and prohibiting companies from providing insurance for shipments of certain Russian goods".

Sir Bill Browder, who has campaigned for sanctions against Russia, warned that the agreement was "missing the point completely".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the PA news agency: " Russia can continue to pound civilian targets like hospitals, schools and apartment buildings and I'm sure they will.

"And by getting this concession, it saves Russia's oil refineries which are one of the key engines of funding for their war.

"Furthermore, releasing Russia from sanctions is hardly an appropriate response to a country which has killed tens of thousands of innocent Ukrainians and done a trillion dollars of damage.

"There's absolutely nothing to celebrate here."

The announcement follows separate talks between US negotiators and their Ukrainian and Russian counterparts in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia , aimed at securing at least a partial ceasefire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as agreeing to end fighting in the Black Sea, both sides also agreed to "develop measures" for implementing a proposed ban on attacks on energy facilities.

The US also agreed to help Ukraine achieve prisoner of war exchanges, the release of civilian detainees and the return of children forcibly moved to Russia .

The White House added that the US would "continue facilitating negotiations between both sides to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements made in Riyadh ".

Meanwhile, planning for a European-led peacekeeping force continues in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad