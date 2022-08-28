Downpatrick memorial event for IRA terrorist pair is coat trailing, says DUP man
A republican memorial event yesterday afternoon in Downpatrick was “undignified coat trailing,” a unionist representative in the area has said.
Slieve Croob DUP Councillor Alan Lewis said: “The South Down Facebook page advertised a memorial event to mark the anniversary of the death of two IRA terrorists, James Carlin and Martin Curran, who were killed in a premature bomb explosion at Downpatrick racecourse grandstand in 1972.
“The two were planning to perhaps kills hundreds of people, the very fact their death is being marked at all is beyond staggering, it really does reflect the mentality of Sinn Fein that they believe this sort of memorial is in any way appropriate, it’s undignified coat trailing, attempting to romanticise murder and mayhem. The party need to come into modern times and leave this sort of revisionism behind, they attempt to portray themselves as a responsible party of government, how does this reflect the so called ‘first minister for all’.”
He added: “ It’s disappointing to think that another generation are set to be brainwashed into believing that the deaths of Carlin and Curran are some way honourable, the public were only too lucky that the only people these two bombers managed to kill was themselves.
“Sinn Féin’s continuing attempt to normalise depravity and wickedness need called out, highlighted and challenged.”