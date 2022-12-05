The INLA bombing of the Droppin Well pub in Ballykelly took place on 6 December 1982.

Of the dead, six were local people and 11 were soldiers, principally from the Cheshire Regiment, as well as the Army Catering Corps and the Light Infantry. They were all based at the nearby Shackleton Barracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six other soldiers and two civilians were left seriously ill in hospital after the explosion.

Veterans pay their respects to those murdered 40 years ago in the BallyKelly Bombing following a remembrance service at Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church on Sunday. The names of all 17 people killed are listed on the memorial pictured.

Estimates of the number of people injured ranged up to 70.Prime Minister of the time Margaret Thatcher described the attack as "one of the most horrifying crimes in Ulster's tragic history”.

Col Bob Stewart, who is now a Tory MP, heard the bomb from his house about half a mile away and was quickly on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His worst memory was of holding a girl in his arms who had lost limbs.

He told her that there had been a bomb and she asked if she was hurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And of course she was badly hurt so I said, 'Yes, very badly hurt'."

"And she said, 'Am I going to die?' and I said, 'Yes, I think so'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She asked if she was going to die now and he replied "I think you will".

"And she just said, 'Will you hold me?'

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I held her and she died in about 30 seconds. She was only about 18 and she died in my arms."

"She was in such shock that I was able to tell her mother afterwards that she died in a state of grace and that she died in no pain."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six of his soldiers were killed and 35 of were wounded.

"And there were five girls killed and as I understand it the majority of them were Catholic - not that it matters."

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 40th anniversary church service was held in nearby Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church on Sunday.

About 40 veterans of the regiment attended along with widows and sisters of the soldiers who died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service was also significantly cross community, he said.

A memorial to those who died in the church graveyard is, he believes, unique, in that it includes the names of both soldiers and civilians who died, under the regiment's crest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went to the trial in Belfast Crown Court in 1986 where three women and two men were convicted of the bombing.

"When I gave my evidence I looked them all in the eye and they changed their plea to guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not sure if that was down to me, but it saved all my men from having to go into the witness box.

He had a message for those on both sides who consider that violence could be the way forward today.

Advertisement Hide Ad