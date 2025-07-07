Drumcree parade stopped again: Here are 33 images of what happened when Portadown Orangemen walked to police lines

By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 16:40 BST
Here are pictures of Portadown Orangemen once again being stopped from completing the return leg of their parade from their annual Drumcree Parish Church service along the town’s mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road.

They applied, and failed, to walk down the Garvaghy Road as they have been trying to for the last 27 years.

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 06-07-2025: Sunday was 27 years since the newly-established Parades Commission ruled the Orange Order should not march down Portadown's Garvaghy Road on the end leg of its annual march from Drumcree Church. Orange Order members pictured after their church service at Drumcree Parish Church on Sunday. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

