Dual language signs around new transport hub in Belfast all about ‘identity politics’: TUV

TUV Councillor Ron McDowell

​​Ron McDowell said the Belfast City Council decision tonight, to also place dual language signs around the exterior – including Weaver’s Cross close to Sandy Row – was “hurtful and unwanted”.

The motion, from Sinn Fein councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, was approved at a full council meeting tonight. It was opposed by the DUP, UUP, and TUV but backed by Sinn Fein, SDLP, Alliance, People Before Profit and Greens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It stated: “This council will also write to Translink urging them to install bilingual signage at Weaver’s Cross and to ask what steps they are taking to fulfil their obligations under the European Charter for Regional and Minority Languages, and ensuring shared public spaces are welcoming and cater to the bespoke needs of the Irish language community.”

At the council’s standards and business committee 12 members voted for the proposal and five against.

Mr McDowell said that Sinn Fein does not have enough councillors to push forward with its Irish language strategy, and relies on the votes of others.

“This wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for the support of the Alliance Party,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately where we are going is that it will be bilingual for everything.

“It’s going to be a waste of money.

“And what rubs salt into the wound is that it is on the site of the Boyne Bridge.

“The Boyne Bridge, which was the focus of a campaign from the local people to have it preserved, as a symbol of the identity of Sandy Row, is going to be taken away – and you are going to have dual language and Gaelic replacing it.

“For the people of Sandy Row, that is going to be hurtful and it’s also going to be unwanted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McDowell added: “This isn’t about preserving the language anymore – this is about identity politics.

“This is about giving everything in Belfast an Irish identity.

“It’s no longer about preserving the language, or a culture or a hobby.

“This is a … greening of the city.