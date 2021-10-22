Dual language signs: Should NI town have sign in Tetum - official language of East Timor?

Cllr Clement Cuthbertson

And he has also raised concerns after the council received for a sign in English and Tetum - the official language of East Timor.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s development committee this week, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson said the response rates to surveys shows the current policy is simply wasting council officers’ time.

“With regards to surveys for street signs, there is one here with approximately 10 per cent of valid responses returned,” said Cllr Cuthbertson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This highlights the farce of the whole process and is a waste of officers’ time.

“We are sending an officer to the electoral office in Belfast to spend perhaps a day going through all the valid addresses in each of these streets in order to send the surveys out.

“Something seriously has to be changed. Yes, we had a review but we had no legal advice on it so I just want to highlight the farce of it and the waste of council money on this process.”

He also expressed some concern about a request for a dual language sign to be installed in English and Tetum, an official language of East Timor, in Dungannon town centre

“I notice a request has been received in relation to Georges Street and I would have come concerns about that,” said Cllr Cuthbertson.

“Georges Street is the town centre, it is not recognised as a residential area and yes, there may be a number of people living in apartments above shops but we have to be clear about the town centre.