The council, which has never had a policy before on dual language street signage, went for the old Belfast dual language signage policy.

With this policy at least one third of people appearing on the electoral register of any street must first support a petition to begin the progress of an application for a dual language street sign.

Two thirds of the street occupiers appearing on the electoral register must then indicate they are in favour of a second language street sign, after which the council will erect the sign. People not returning a reply will be deemed not to be in favour of the application.

Bangor road sign

The council states the second language sign will be placed immediately below the English language sign, with lettering smaller than the English language version “to avoid any risk of confusion to the emergency services.”

Independent Unionist Councillor Tom Smith was the only elected representative to voice opposition. He said: “It seems we are being told we have no other choice but to adopt a dual language policy in some shape or form. I don’t see any reason why we should go to the expense of having dual language signs.

“And before anybody gets worked up too much, I don’t care whether it is Irish, Ulster Scots or any other minority language. For a tiny minority to read the street name twice, at added expense to the ratepayer. If there was an option I would certainly keep it as English-only.”

In Belfast the policy covering requirements for the erection of a street sign in a language other than English changed last July, following a public consultation survey indicating support around 58 percent. Since then the council has received over 600 requests for dual language signs.