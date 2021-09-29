Dublin and Brussels ‘changing their tune’ on Northern Ireland Protocol: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

A placard voicing unionist and loyalist opposition to the NI Protocol

The DUP leader said the Irish government’s move towards what it called “solution mode” was a reaction to the “very strong stance” being taken by unionists.

Sir Jeffrey’s comments came on the day the leaders of the DUP, UUP, TUV and PUP united to launch a joint declaration against the post-Brexit agreement agreed between the UK government and the EU.

The declaration states that all four leaders “affirm our opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, its mechanisms and structures”.

The unionist leaders at Stormont, where they launched their joint statement against the NI Protocol. From left, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP), Billy Hutchinson (PUP), Doug Beattie (UUP) and Jim Allister (TUV)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin later said that Dublin remains “in solution-mode around the protocol and around the relationship between the European Union, and the UK”.

Speaking to the News Letter, Sir Jeffrey said: “There is no doubt that Brussels and Dublin are changing their tune. They are talking more about solutions, and they have moved away from the rhetoric that the protocol is immutable, and that is a reaction to the very strong stance that unionism is taking.

“There is now a recognition, that if there is to be political stability in Northern Ireland then the issues of concern to unionism need to be addressed, and that includes the removal of the Irish Sea border.”

He added: “In the main, unionists are delighted see their leaders acting together. I think that kind of unionist cooperation is what people want to see – practical cooperation and voicing the concerns of ordinary unionists who feel very frustrated with the harm that the protocol is doing to Northern Ireland both economically and politically.”

The declaration has been signed by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, UUP leader Doug Beattie, TUV leader Jim Allister and PUP leader Billy Hutchinson.

Asked in the Dail about the next steps to be taken by the EU, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “What’s extremely important is that people do not do anything that will only further destabilise the situation in Northern Ireland. In my view, the institutions and stability of the institutions is paramount.

“The government is remaining focused, calm and flexible, in solution-mode around the protocol and around the relationship between the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

“I think there is a route to getting this resolved.”

Unionists have been vehemently opposed to the terms of the NI Protocol, which sees additional checks on goods arriving into the region from the rest of the UK.

The joint declaration states: “We, the undersigned unionist political leaders, affirm our opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, its mechanisms and structures and reaffirm our unalterable position that the protocol must be rejected and replaced by arrangements which fully respect Northern Ireland’s position as a constituent and integral part of the United Kingdom.”

The four leaders have also released a video in which they appear together.

In the video, Sir Jeffrey said: “Unionism stands united in opposing the protocol. The Irish Sea border must go.

“It undermines the union and is costing Northern Ireland £850m per year. It’s time for the Government to act.”

He told the News Letter: “We will be going to the Conservative conference next week, and again we will be having a united platform to highlight our opposition to the protocol.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said: “The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement creates stability. The Ulster Unionist Party support that Belfast Agreement.

“The protocol undermines the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Therefore we cannot support that.”

Jim Allister also called on unionists to stand strong in their opposition to the NI Protocol.

The TUV leader said: “The removal of the protocol is the imperative for anyone who cherishes our rightful place within the United Kingdom and who wishes to oppose the all-Ireland that the protocol is seeking to design.”

He added: “Now is the time for all unionists to stand strong and therefore I welcome this declaration of unalterable opposition to this iniquitous protocol.”

Progressive Unionist leader Billy Hutchinson has also welcomed the united unionist approach.

“The British government tore up the Act of Union and also the Belfast Agreement. In doing this they diluted our Britishness.

“Today we stand strong against the protocol and call on the British government to remove the protocol,” he said.

Ben Lowry