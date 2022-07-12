Dublin confidence vote branded a ‘Sinn Fein stunt’

Speaking to RTE ‘Morning Ireland’ on Monday, he branded the move a “stunt” by Sinn Fein.

Asked if he is confident that the government has the numbers, Mr Chambers said: “Yes, I am.

“And the government will reaffirm its majority tomorrow, and there will be a clear margin in favour of the government.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald.

“This is a stunt by Sinn Fein. It’s a cynical and negative attempt purely to undermine the government.”

Mr Chambers, who is the Fianna Fail TD for West Dublin, said the public expect “constructive policies” from their representatives.

“The public who are listening here expect constructive politics from everyone who represents them in the Dail,” he said.

“This week, there’s no proposals from Sinn Fein on housing, no proposals from Sinn Fein on the cost of living, no proposals from Sinn Fein on reforming our health system.”

He added: “I think this is just a cynical attempt to try and pursue their path to power.

“It’s not about solutions.

“It’s not about following through, and this gives the government an opportunity to set out our delivery across many areas, on how we are fulfilling the objectives in the programme for government on housing and the cost of living, and on healthcare reform.”

The government faces the confidence vote after losing its majority in the Dail.

The coalition has gradually seen its majority whittled down over the past few months – finally losing it when Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh resigned the whip over the government’s controversial bill to provide redress to home-owners in counties affected by defective building blocks.

The loss of Mr McHugh saw the number of government TDs drop to 79 – one short of a Dail majority.