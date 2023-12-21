Dublin double standards on legacy, says DUP, while NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris says Republic of Ireland's legal challenge is ‘misguided’
In a move which has the makings of a major diplomatic schism between the UK and the Republic, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he had “no choice” but to ask the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg to judicially review the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act.
NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris called the decision “misguided”.
Following a number of high-profile prosecutions of former soldiers over alleged murders in recent years, the Tory government pushed the act through and made it law in September, effectively ending all police investigations and inquests concerning Troubles crimes – to the ire of both unionists and nationalists.
But whilst he is against the amnesty, Sir Jeffrey also had strong words for Mr Varadkar.
“I think there are double standards on the part of the Irish government here,” he said.
“Whilst I am strongly opposed to the government’s amnesty plans – we voted against it, we spoke against it and we continue to oppose it – I don’t think the Irish government are in a very strong position to point the finger at the UK government because the Irish government have no proposals to deal with the legacy issues.
“For years effectively there has been a form of amnesty in the Irish Republic because they have not actively pursued those responsible for these crimes.”
This was closely echoed by Mr Heaton-Harris, who said: “At no time since 1998 has there been any concerted or sustained attempt on the part of the Irish state to pursue a criminal investigation and prosecution-based approach to the past.”
He also demanded to know “the number of criminal prosecutions brought in Ireland since 1998 relating to Troubles cases”.
But for Rosaleen Dalton, whose father Sean and two others were killed in an IRA booby trap bomb in 1988, Dublin’s action is “a great decision”, adding “our families have nowhere to go” under the current amnesty.