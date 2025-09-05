There has been a fresh outpouring of criticism over the pending deal between the UK and the Republic on how to handle the legacy of the Troubles, with a UUP MLA saying Hilary Benn is “being led by the nose” by Dublin.

The TUV meanwhile have said that the “entire trajectory is one of subservience to Dublin”, while the DUP criticised the fact that this is all happening while the Irish state is suing the UK over its Legacy Act.

They were reacting to the British-Irish Association’s conference in Oxford on Friday, at which both Mr Benn and the Republic’s deputy leader Simon Harris were speaking.

Both have said that a deal is close between the two governments on how to handle the legacy of the Troubles – though unionists have been critical of these negotiations with Dublin, pointing to failings in how the Irish state has handled republican terrorism in its own territory.

Hilary Benn and Simon Harris both spoke at the British-Irish Association conference in Oxford today

Mr Harris told the conference: “I know that Hilary and I are at one on this – any and all reformed legacy mechanisms must be compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)...

"The ECHR’s guarantees cannot be negotiated away, despite what some politicians might claim.

"Sometimes it is necessary to state the obvious: protecting fundamental rights protects everyone. The ECHR does not take sides."

There are intensifying calls for the UK (and other European states) to quit the ECHR because, among other things, it hampers attempts to stem immigration.

In his speech, Mr Harris also promised "commitments from my government, in relation to our obligations in our jurisdiction", but didn't specify what these involve.

When it came time for Mr Benn to speak, he said that Ireland and the UK are “the closest of friends as well as the closest of neighbours”.

Among the things he is looking at are: "A new oversight body [for the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery, ICRIR], a victims panel as in Kenova, public hearings and representation for families.

"The maximum possible disclosure of information, in line with the disclosure process for public inquiries.

"The potential for a separate information recovery body, as envisaged by Stormont House and the subsequent treaty between the two governments.

"The resumption of a number of inquests that were prematurely halted by the Legacy Act.

"And – for the UK government’s part – protections to ensure that anyone who served the state in Northern Ireland to keep people safe, and who is asked to participate in a legacy process as a witness, is treated with dignity and respect."

UUP MLA Doug Beattie responded: “The Irish government are skilled wordsmiths regarding legacy: they promise much but deliver absolutely nothing.

“The ECHR means that a country is liable for Article 2-compliant investigations, yet the Irish government have not done so regarding legacy, and have not provided the information needed to allow for Article 2 investigations.

"You need just look at the case of Jean McConville, kidnapped in Northern Ireland and murdered in the Irish Republic. Where is the Article 2 investigation into that murder?

"What about Corporal James ‘Jim’ Elliott, kidnapped close to the border but tortured and murdered in the Irish Republic. Where is his Article 2-compliant investigation?

“Simon Harris may well have promised commitments from the Irish government in relation to legacy obligations in the Irish jurisdiction.

"However, unless they are setting up their own legacy bodies and opening their own inquiry into the Omagh bomb then his words are as hollow as his government.

“As for the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the rehash of the Historical Investigations Unit (HIU) to run in parallel with the ICRIR and the PSNI is a recipe for disaster.

"It is clear Hilary Benn is being led by the nose by the Irish government, not for the first time, and the Northern Ireland Office are losing the plot.”

TUV leader Jim Allister MP said: “Mr Harris has some cheek to lecture anyone on human rights compliance when his own government turned a blind eye to the IRA’s terrorism for decades.”

He added: “It is plain that the Secretary of State now moves only with sanction from his puppet-masters in Dublin… today’s comments only reinforce that view.

"It seems clear to me that Dublin has been earmarked for a role in the oversight body for the commission [the ICRIR]. Such is totally unacceptable.

​“Moreover, he remains wedded to restoring anti-state inquests and has no comfort for veterans. It is becoming increasingly clear that disavowing the ECHR would not only liberate a fair approach to immigration but also to legacy.

​“The entire trajectory is one of subservience to Dublin and betrayal of innocent victims.

"That is something no unionist should tolerate.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson meanwhile said there was “nothing new” in anything Mr Benn had said, adding: “His comments on veterans only serve to underscore the lack of any of the much-vaunted protections that were promised.