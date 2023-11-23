The proposed removal of a UN veto over the international deployment of Irish soldiers is a “dose of realism,” Steve Aiken has said.

The Irish Army on parade in Carndonagh

The UUP MLA and former Royal Navy officer said the ability of any member of the UN Security Council – including Russia, China and the UK – to prevent the Irish Defence Forces taking part in any peace-keeping operation seems “completely nonsensical”.

Mr Aiken was commenting after Sinn Fein attacked the Irish government for proposing an end to the ‘triple lock’ – which requires government and Dail consent and a UN resolution before a deployment of more than 12 members of the defence forces.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has claimed the new government policy would be a “change to protections of our neutrality” which “can only be decided by the Irish people in a refefendum”.

However, Irish foreign minister Micheal Martin said removing the triple lock will end the “morally wrong” situation of a Russian veto.

Amid angry clashes with Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty in the Dail, Mr Martin defended instructing officials to prepare legislation to remove the UN veto.

Mr Doherty had accused Mr Martin of having “no mandate” for the change.

You never campaigned for that, the programme for government didn’t say that, and if you’re securing your position put it to the people in a referendum and let them decide whether they want to undermine neutrality or not,” he said.

Mr Martin replied, saying: “You seem to have a view that Russia should dictate our foreign policy. I believe there’s something morally wrong with the fact that an authoritarian and aggressive neo-imperialist power has de facto veto on elements of how we, as an independent republic, react to any given situation, that is the fundamental truth of where we are today.

"They’ve invaded Ukraine. They violated the UN charter and you are saying they should have a veto over how, when and where we deploy our troops. That is the essence of the Sinn Fein policy”.

Following the exchange, Steve Aiken described Ireland’s position stated position on neutrality as “completely nonsensical,” and added: “Ireland pretends it’s neutral, but it’s part of the European Union and it keeps on trying to attach significant American foreign direct investment – so it sees itself as part of the West – so it doesn’t make sense whatsoever to have the ability to deploy its forces, to support either the European Union or other operations, being vetoed by Vladimir Putin or China, or even the UK, because we are a member of the permanent five of the [UN] Security Council."

Mr Aiken said ending the triple lock reflects a “dose of realism,” and said he would expect Sinn Fein to distance itself from many of its past policies on international affairs if it gains power in the Republic.