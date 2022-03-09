DUP MP Gregory Campbell

On his first political engagement in the Republic’s capital for 40 years, East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said he accepted an invitation to Government Buildings in Dublin to “cut through the simplistic bias that passes for commentary among many” south of the border.

He was there in his capacity as a member of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster and its ongoing inquiries into ‘The Northern Ireland Protocol and the Legacy of Troubles in Northern Ireland’.

On legacy issues, Mr Campbell said: When some in the Republic demand that the UK government comes clean regarding a range of legacy issues under its control, they need to understand the same logic applies to the government in the Republic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At the start of the ‘Troubles’ the then government in Dublin gave money to help form the genesis of the Provisional IRA. They offered shelter and succour to many in that same organisation and only belatedly saw in that same organisation the threat these same terrorists offered not just to our country to theirs also.”

The DUP MP said “thankfully things have changed significantly” to a time when “we now have the prospect of our two countries, Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic side by side, offered the hand of friendship across that same border”.

Mr Campbell warned, however, that a change of government in Dublin with a more stridently nationalist policy “will not change the will of the people of Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK nation and all the tangible benefits of belonging to the UK”.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry