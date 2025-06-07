Dungannon Home Bargains store to double in size following green light from Mid Ulster planning committee

By François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 13:45 BST

Mid Ulster Planning committee members have approved plans for a major extension to the Home Bargains store at Oaks Shopping Centre, Dungannon – a scheme that will see the retail unit more than double in size, in addition to a new garden centre.

Council planning officers described the plans as follows in their report: “This proposal is for the extension of a long-established Home Bargains store, increasing the store from 1,040m2 gross to 2,183m2 gross, with a garden centre of 760m2 gross.

“The proposal is to double the footprint of the current store, extending it westwards into the current derelict brownfield lands.

“The north, east and west elevations of the current store will remain unchanged. The existing vehicular access to the Oaks Centre will be used, along with the existing car park.

An artist's impression of what the larger Home Bargains store will look like. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portalAn artist's impression of what the larger Home Bargains store will look like. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal
An artist's impression of what the larger Home Bargains store will look like. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

“The service yard will continue to have an access from Dunlea Vale, and the service access point will move slightly to the west.

“Through the submitted retail assessment, the applicant / agent has demonstrated that the proposal will have strong local economical benefits.

“Within the submitted Retail Statement, the following economic benefits have been demonstrated: £3.5 million investment; sustain existing retail jobs; 80 construction-related jobs; significant rates boost; and regeneration of derelict brownfield site.

The current Home Bargains store at Oaks Shopping Centre in Dungannon. Credit: GoogleThe current Home Bargains store at Oaks Shopping Centre in Dungannon. Credit: Google
The current Home Bargains store at Oaks Shopping Centre in Dungannon. Credit: Google

“It also has been demonstrated that the development will not harm amenity of any nearby property, and no objections have been received.”

The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Councillor Deirdre Varsani at the latest Planning committee meeting, and seconded by committee chair, Councillor Seán McPeake.

