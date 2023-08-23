The Belfast Iqraa Mosque at Ashley Park in Dunmurry. It is reported that Nazie flags have been erected outside the building. Photo: Google maps.

The PSNI said it had received a report of a number of flags having been erected in the Ashley Park area of Dunmurry.Chief Inspector Brannigan said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, however at this time, we are treating this report as a racially motivated hate crime.“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist us with our enquiries to call 101, and quote reference number 360 of 23/08/23.”

Police said the flags have now been taken down. The PSNI did not say who removed them but it reported that members of the community removed them.

SDLP West Belfast councillor Paul Doherty said the flags were put up overnight.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful that these flags, a symbol of hate all over the world, have been erected outside a mosque in the Dunmurry area of west Belfast," he said.

"I’d like to send my solidarity to all those who worship at the Iqraa mosque and school and praise the local residents who have quickly spoken out against this and made it clear that the people who put up these flags do not speak for them.

“This is a welcoming area and a diverse community and any attempt to intimidate someone because of their faith must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. People of all backgrounds live together in this area with no issue and the actions of those who put up these flags cannot be allowed to harm community relations.

“It is truly staggering to see flags of this nature erected in west Belfast. This is an area that strongly rejects fascism and I cannot understand why anyone would target a place of worship in this way. I’d urge anyone with any information about these flags to come forward to police. These flags must be removed immediately and the people behind this held responsible for peddling hate in our community.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the flags, bear the infamous Swastika and SS insignias, were erected.

“This despicable and racially motivated action is clearly designed to intimidate members of a minority community,” said the local MLA.

“Fascism has no place in our community. I send full solidarity to the members of Iqraa Mosque and to all affected by this horrendous and racist act.

“The far-right is whipping up Islamophobia and fear about immigration to divide people and scapegoat migrants for the economic and social problems facing our society.