DUP accuse Alliance of 'burying head in sand' on immigration - as deputy leader says numbers would be 'demand led'

Alliance deputy leader Eoin Tennyson said the number of immigrants entering the UK would be "demand led".

The DUP has accused Alliance and other parties of burying their head in the sand on immigration, after comments by the Alliance Party’s deputy leader that the number of migrants allowed into the UK would be “demand led”.

​Jonathan Buckley welcomed the debate prompted by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on tacking illegal small boat crossings by those seeking asylum – and slammed criticism of immigration concerns as ‘far-right’.

Eoin Tennyson said that Alliance wants to “look at safe and legal routes to remove the incentive for people to make irregular journeys to the UK” – and wants migrants given an opportunity to work while waiting on asylum applications.

Speaking to the BBC’s Nolan Show, he set out the party’s position on how many migrants should be allowed into the UK. Asked what number his party would accept, the Upper Bann MLA said he could not give a “precise figure.. it would be demand led” – but it would come down under their proposals.

Responding on the programme, TUV boss Jim Allister said the figure would “go through the roof” under Alliance – because it supports additional protections for migrants in Northern Ireland that wouldn’t be the case elsewhere in the UK.

Mr Allister also accused Alliance of having “trashed” the protections in the Belfast Agreement by supporting the application of the Windsor Framework despite unionist opposition.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley has said some local parties have failed communities across Northern Ireland by “burying their head in the sand on immigration”.

