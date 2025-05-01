DUP and feminist group react to FA's ban on male-born transgender players on women's teams in England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The decision to ban male-born footballers from playing on women’s teams in England has been hailed as “logical” by DUP MP Carla Lockhart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added that there is now an onus on the IFA to follow suit in Northern Ireland.

Feminist group the Women’s Rights Network NI has meanwhile said that it is “great news”, whilst supporters of the trans movement online are incensed by the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all stems from the Supreme Court judgement on April 15 which said that, for the purposes of the 2010 Equality Act (arguably the main piece of anti-discrimination law in the UK), “woman” refers to people who were born female, as opposed to someone born male who later “identifies” as being a woman.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart

The English FA said of its decision to restrict female teams to those who were born female: “We understand that this will be difficult for people who simply want to play the game they love in the gender by which they identify, and we are contacting the registered transgender women currently playing to explain the changes and how they can continue to stay involved in the game."

It is understood this applies to mere dozens of people, none of whom play at professional level.

Ms Lockhart said: “This is a logical and sensible step, and it demonstrates the importance of the Supreme Court judgement which has brought a clarity to this issue beyond just the particular legal implications of the ruling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That must provide a guide and an example for bodies and organisations right across the United Kingdom to follow.

"Policies short of this clear-cut decision simply aren’t sufficient to protect either the integrity or the safety of women competing in sports and the FA’s example must now be followed by others, including here in Northern Ireland.

"There is no reason for dither or delay in the protection of women.

"Both myself and my colleague David Brooks MLA have written to the Irish FA seeking clarification that women here will enjoy the same protections offered by the FA to their counterparts in England.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IFA said: “We will review the judgment and interim guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

"We are committed to taking the necessary steps to fulfil our obligations under the Equality Act 2010, as clarified by this ruling.”

Marianne Stewart of the Women’s Rights Network NI (which says it has roughly 300 members, but is part of a far bigger UK-wide network) said: “This is great news from the FA. Women fought hard to establish women’s football.

"They held the fort in the home front during the war in industry, agriculture and sports, proving themselves more than capable in all areas only to have it all taken away when the war ended. After decades of building up the women’s game again, men came and tried to take it away by pretending to be us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is unfortunate that it took a Supreme Court ruling to persuade the FA and other sport governing bodies to acknowledge what we all know: that sport must be sex segregated in order to ensure fairness, safety, dignity and privacy for women and girls.

"We would also correct the pervasive idea that trans identifying players will be banned from playing football. All players are able to play in the correct sex category.

”We would call on those governing bodies who have not restored fairness to do so as a matter of urgency and to work proactively now to foster a welcoming, inclusive and tolerant environment within the men's game specifically.

"All biological males, irrespective of gender identity, can play sport in the correct sex category and should feel safe and accepted while doing so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the many people reacting online was broadcaster India Willoughby (who was originally Jonathan), who said: “The reality is that a small bunch of bigots who have zero interest in football or any athletic activity whatsoever are destroying trans lives.