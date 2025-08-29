DUP and TUV clash over Emma Little Pengelly's comments opposing NI civil service in Pride parade

Civil Service chief Jayne Brady, pictured here at Belfast Pride in 2023, found herself embroiled in a political row over this year's event.

​The deputy First Minister raised a formal objection to the civil service taking part in Belfast Pride because she believed the event was taking a political position “rather than a broader inclusion agenda”, the News Letter can reveal.

Organisers of the LGBTQ+ event directly challenged the Northern Ireland Executive over its support for puberty blockers, and rejected the Supreme Court’s finding that sex is defined by biology.

That prompted questions about whether the NI Civil Service (NICS), led by Jayne Brady, should be allowed to participate in the demonstration. The TUV has repeatedly questioned whether NICS involvement was opposed by Emma Little-Pengelly.

In response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the News Letter, the Executive Office has confirmed that the DUP minister registered her opposition on 27th June – but has not said in what context the opposition was registered.

The record states: ““The deputy First Minister has noted that since Pride is now taking a 'political position' on policy issues related to the Executive rather than a broader inclusion agenda, it seems to me inappropriate to have a formal NICS participation.”

The TUV’s equality spokeswoman Ann McClure said: “When exactly did Pride suddenly become unacceptable because it is not part of a ‘broader inclusion agenda’? Is this really the DUP’s official stance in government?

“The DUP have long opposed Pride on moral grounds. Now we are asked to believe their objection is about ‘inclusion’ or ‘policy issues related to the Executive’. That is not principle — it is convenience, and it will come as a surprise to many traditional DUP supporters”.

A DUP spokesperson said the latest TUV statement “serves only to highlight shifting attempts to launch baseless attacks. The DUP’s position remains the same and has been borne out by the facts”.