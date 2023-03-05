They were speaking after Ms Long called for reforms to stop one party being able to collapse the Stormont government.

Speaking at her party conference on Saturday, she said the fact that the institutions are suspended for at least the third time is “irrefutable evidence that real change is needed”.

Her party's proposals for reform "remove the right of any one party to deny the people of Northern Ireland a government" she added.

TUV leader Jim Allister said Sinn Fein had not moved to reform the assembly during Sinn Fein's three year boycott, only when unionists had done so.

In 2017 Sinn Fein collapsed the assembly for three years in protest at the DUP's handling of the RHI renewable energy scheme.

At present it has been suspended for just over a year after the DUP pulled out in protest at the EU customs border in the Irish Sea.

But DUP East Belfast MLA David Brooks accused Alliance of being "clouded by anti-unionist politics" in her proposals.

“Comments from the Alliance Party should be viewed in light of their continued refusal to acknowledge their role in not only defending the Protocol but seeking its turbo-charged implementation," he said. "Anti-unionist politics clouded their vision in the past and people will question whether that has changed.”

TUV leader Jim Allister responded that Alliance made no such proposals during Sinn Fein's three year collapse.