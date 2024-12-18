Political leaders have congratulated the new Veterans Commissioner on his appointment - but lamented that it is still only a part-time role with only two staff.

The new commissioner was announced yesterday as David Johnstone, a former Royal Irish Regiment reserve officer who is Chief Vision Officer at PropFundrs, a Property Developer Consultancy Firm.

He was also formerly Executive Officer for LEOCrowdfunding.

The former commissioner, Danny Kinahan, resigned in September, citing frustration at being unable to do his job properly.

The new Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner, David Johnstone.

Mr Johnstone said: “I count it an honour and a privilege to be appointed as Veterans Commissioner for Northern Ireland. This is a very important role and one that can make a positive difference to the lives of veterans and their families. I aim to hit the ground running in the New Year, by getting out and engaging with the wider veteran community and key partners, alongside the experienced NIVCO team.

“I want to acknowledge the good work of my predecessor Danny Kinahan, and will endeavour to build on the strong foundation already laid since 2020. Can I say to all veterans, I am in this role to represent you, to be your voice and I will do my very best to ensure your service is not forgotten, but rather is respected and recognised”.

Mr Johnstone joined the Royal Irish Rangers (Reserve) in 1988, was commissioned from Sandhurst in 1991, leaving the army as a major in 2014. In 2004 he was deployed to Iraq and served as second in command of his company in Basra.

He has also served as General Manager and Youth Development Manager of a local Irish league football club.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn said: “I would like to congratulate David Johnstone on his appointment as the new Northern Ireland Veterans’ Commissioner. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our former service personnel and I know he will work tirelessly to ensure their voices are heard."

The position is part-time. It has a fixed remuneration of £306 per day plus expenses, with an expectation of a time requirement of 110 days per year. There is no pension.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson welcomed Mr Johnstone, and said he would have his full support to build on the "integral work" of Mr Kinahan.

He added: "Many of our veterans feel that the level of practical support for those living in Northern Ireland has lagged behind other parts of the United Kingdom. This is unacceptable and as a party we fought tooth and nail for the creation of a Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner."

TUV leader Jim Allister also expressed concern about support for the role, despite Mr Johnston being “well prepared” for the challenge.

"“I am disappointed that the decision of Danny ‪Kinahan‬ to step back from the role did not result in the Government addressing issues related to the Veterans Commissioner post," he said.

The role remains part-time and he believes the staff of two will not increase, he said.

"Nor am I aware of any move to put the Commissioner on a statutory basis."

By contrast the Victims and Children's Commissioners are full time positions with offices and large staffs, he said.