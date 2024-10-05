DUP asks for recall of First Minister Michelle O'Neill and junior minister Aisling Reilly to Stormont scrutiny committee
Michelle O’Neill and fellow Sinn Fein MLA Aisling Reilly faced questions at the Executive Office committee earlier this week, but there was criticism over the time allotted to questioning on the issue.
The News Letter understands that the committee chair Paula Bradshaw is minded to agree to the DUP’s request, but it will require support from others including the SDLP.
North Belfast MLA Brian Kingston said the recall of the minsters would allow them to clarify evidence the First Minister gave at Wednesday’s meeting – and to give MLAs time to properly examine the issues raised during that meeting.
The letter to the committee chair, seen by the News Letter, says: “Further to my questions to the First Minister, there remain others to be answered in the interest of child safeguarding procedures and best practice.
“The Executive Office has responsibility for policies involving protecting the most vulnerable, particularly in overseeing matters relating to Historical Institutional Abuse. The First Minister is now caught up in a safeguarding scandal. The Committee can play a key role in restoring public confidence.
“It is not sustainable nor beneficial that these important issues are not properly examined. I understand you have since publicly indicated that it was time constraints which prevented this from occurring at the previous meeting.
“I trust that a further meeting, at which the First Minister and Junior Minister are requested to attend, can ensure that the Committee has sought such clarity in the public interest”.
Pressure is growing on the First Minister over her party’s handling of the issue. Up to five Sinn Fein figures, including Michelle O’Neill and Aisling Reilly, were pictured within yards of Mr McMonagle in Stormont.
Ms O’Neill says she did not see him and interjected when TUV MLA Timothy Gaston attempted to ask Ms Reilly about the matter in committee on Wednesday.
