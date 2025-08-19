DUP blast 'virtue signalling' Israel sanctions bid signed by four NI parties: Move gives succour to a deadly gang of murderers, says Sammy Wilson

The DUP has attacked a move backed by several Northern Irish parties to get the UK to penalise Israel over the conflict in Gaza, branding it “virtue signalling” that “gives succour to a deadly gang of murderers”.

A letter, signed by Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O’Neill as well as SDLP leader Claire Hanna and Alliance leader Naomi Long, has been sent to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer demanding immediate sanctions on Israel.

Other signatories to the letter include People Before Profit’s sole MLA Gerry Carroll, as well as several senior figures from Scottish and Welsh political parties.

The letter also calls for the Prime Minister to bring the UK parliament back from its summer break early to debate the situation in Gaza, and pushes for an immediate end to all arms sales to Israel as well as support for an “independent, international investigations into alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide in Gaza”.

Slamming the move and arguing that debates in Westminster would make no difference to what’s happening on the ground in Gaza, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said: “No-one should be taken in by the SDLP, Alliance and Sinn Fein call for a recall of parliament to discuss the situation in Gaza.

“Should parliament sit for a year and discuss nothing else, it will make not one ounce of difference to what is happening in Gaza whilst Hamas continue to ruthlessly hold hostages, starving them to death, and continues its terrorist attacks and rocket assaults on Israel.

“Whether they accept it or not, these naïve and virtue signalling demands give succour to a deadly gang of murderers whose game is to swing international opinion in its favour and against the victims of their terror.

“The DUP have no part and will have no part in such pointless exercises. We support the Israeli government in defending its people and its territory and defeating the terrorists who threaten them.”

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis (centre) joined family members of hostages being held by Hamas terrorists, Jewish community leaders and antisemitism campaigners to take part in the National March For The Hostages in central London earlier this month. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mr Wilson’s words came as the Catholic Church in Ireland announced a “day of prayer reflection” for Gaza this Sunday, with the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland, Eamon Martin, reinforcing that bishops have condemned “genocidal acts being carried out with the sanction of the Israeli government”.

The Archbishop stated that June had been “dedicated to prayer for and solidarity with the suffering people of Gaza”.

"Heartbreakingly, since then, the situation has deteriorated further,” he said. “Innocent lives continue to be lost, many of them children and families while hunger, violence and devastation tighten their grip on a people caught in the crossfire.”

The Archbishop said he had published a pastoral letter in Armagh and Dromore parishes that “echoes the urgent appears” of the Pope for a ceasefire, the release of hostages and “respect for international humanitarian law”.

The letter to Sir Keir Starmer was signed by senior figures from Sinn Fein, the SDLP, Alliance and People Before Profit. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire