The DUP’s student association at Queen’s University has lambasted last week’s protests against Hillary Clinton.

A committee in charge of the university’s Democratic Unionist Association (DUA) spoke out against “an increasingly divisive atmosphere on campus”, raising fears about student safety and the intimidation of staff in the wake of last week’s trouble.

The association worries that only the angriest and loudest voices are being heard right now, leading to fears that political disagreements in what should be a free discussion forum will end up in reputations being ruined or even violent physical attacks.

The student body has also written to the university’s senior management highlighting their concerns.

Although they affirmed their support of people’s right to protest, the DUA branded last week’s scenes “unflattering and unrepresentative of the wider student body” at Queen’s.

"Many are concerned about the demonstration descending into violence,” stated the association, adding they were also worried by “chanting directed against police, university staff and political leaders”.

The situation is causing, they said, “the creation of an atmosphere where the angriest, loudest voices are treated as the most valid".

States the student body: "Sadly, this is not the vision of an open, inclusive environment for public discourse that we believe QUB could and should be.

A protest outside Queen's University Belfast on November 14, 2024, during a visit from Hillary Clinton, Queen's University Belfast Chancellor, who was attending a Young Enterprise event at the University. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

"We want to underline our commitment to ensuring Queen’s is an open forum discussion between students of different political perspectives and persuasions, while maintaining the safety of students and staff in going about their day to day studies and work without the fear of reputational of physical harm coming their way for holding a different viewpoint.”

Queen’s was contacted and offered the chance to comment.

A demonstration against QUB chancellor Hillary Clinton’s visit spilled over into violence last Thursday evening, when protesters tried to force their way onto the front lawn of the university with a large Palestinian flag.

Several police officers were injured, though student activist groups have since tried to claim the PSNI were aggressive and heavy-handed.

Hillary Clinton speaks at a women in leadership event at Queen's University Belfast on November 15, 2024. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire

The demonstration saw around 400 people object to Mrs Clinton’s visit because, in their view, the former senator has been supportive of current US government policy on Israel's conduct in Gaza.

Four were arrested, with an eyewitness stating there was significant physical pushing between protesters and a sizable police presence as the quartet were taken away.

Another demonstration was held outside Belfast’s Musgrave Street police station on Thursday night, which organisers said was to show solidarity with the arrested protesters.

Friday night saw a march from City Hall to the Queens University campus, while activist groups have also pledged to protest outside court hearings for three student-aged people charged with resisting police as a result of last Thursday’s fracas.

Hillary Clinton during her inauguration as Chancellor of Queen's University in 2021. Photo: Andrew Towe, Parkway Photography Ltd

In the wake of the incidents, QUB’s University and College Union called on the university to do more to protect staff and students, while blaming the police for last week’s scenes.

The union labelled the PSNI’s actions “provocative policing behaviour” that was "wholly disproportional to any perceived threat”.

University officials have said a member of staff had received a “viable threat to life” after the protest, and students had also been threatened.