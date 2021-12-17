DUP: Boris Johnson is weakening and backing down from triggering Article 16

Nigel Dodds on his way to meet Boris Johnson in Fermanagh during spring this year;; he now says the government is weakening its Protocol stance

Former long-time DUP deputy Lord Dodds made the comments in a statement late this evening, warning of action from unionists “soon” if the government does not stiffen its resolve.

However, it was not clear what this action might be, or what is meant by “soon”.

Lord Dodds said: “It is now abundantly clear beyond all doubt that the Protocol talks are being dragged out with little prospect of an outcome which meets the bar set by the Government’s Command Paper...

“This has always been the EU plan but it appears that the UK government is now falling into line with this unacceptable timeline.

“It is also clear that the UK Government is retreating from its commitment to trigger Article 16 despite, as the Prime Minister himself said, the conditions for doing so having been met long ago.”

The commander paper, published back in July, had said it was “clear that the circumstances exist to justify using Article 16” – a so-called “safeguard mechanism” which the UK can invoke to basically short-circuit the Protocol if it is causing serious problems.

Lord Dodds’ comments come on the same day that party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson castigated the EU for going “not far enough” in its move towards relaxing its own laws so that medicine can flow between GB and NI freely.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic announced the legislative proposals in Brussels on Friday.

Mr Sefcovic said: “During my visit to Northern Ireland in September I promised to do whatever it takes to ensure a long-lasting solution on medicines, all the more so in the light of the current pandemic.

“I kept my word and today the Commission is delivering in the form of a legislative proposal ensuring that everyone in Northern Ireland has access to the same medicines at the same time as in the rest of the United Kingdom.”

But while Sir Jeffrey welcomed the announcement on Friday, said it still left “significant problems for our constituents”.

“It is shocking that in the middle of a pandemic there is uncertainty over our access to medicines because of the NI Protocol,” he said.

“Brussels should have no role in deciding Northern Ireland’s access to medications.

“This is another blatant breach of the Belfast Agreement.

“A foreign power should have no role in dictating to this part of the UK whether we can access medicines at the same time as the rest of the UK.”

UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost said London would look “positively” at the EU proposals but he expressed disappointment that solutions to wider issues linked to the Northern Ireland Protocol had not yet been resolved.

He reiterated the UK’s threat to suspend operation of parts of the protocol – by triggering its Article 16 mechanism – if an agreement cannot be found next year.

Lord Dodds’ statement tonight concluded as follows: “Every day that passes with the Protocol in place is another day which sees Northern Ireland and Great Britain move further apart. This is unsustainable.

“If the UK Government can’t or won’t act, then unionism will and soon.”

