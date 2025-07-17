DUP calls on Health Minister Mike Nesbitt to take responsibility for emergency general surgery crisis at South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen
On Wednesday Mike Nesbitt called on the trust to pause consultation on the future of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).
The service was temporarily suspended at the Enniskillen hospital in 2022, with some patients having to travel to Londonderry for care.
On 3 July the Western Trust's board agreed to consult on the permanent removal of the service from SWAH.
The Department of Health said the consultation was a matter for the trust, but that any permanent change to emergency general surgery would require ministerial approval.
Mr Nesbitt also asked the trust to "restore confidence by producing a vision plan" for the hospital.
But Fermanagh & South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine said the minister must take responsibility for the situation.
“Whilst I welcome the intervention of the Health Minister, for it to be more than a publicity stunt he needs to step up and take responsibility," she said.
Regarding the vision plan, she said it is "the Minister’s job to lead on this, not to abdicate responsibility to the Western Trust".
She added that Mr Nesbitt should outline how this process would fit within the ‘Creating a Network for Better Outcomes’ document his Department consulted upon for NI hospitals.
This plan “gives no clear picture of what services will look like” at the hospital, she added.
She also called on him to say if he will fund uncommissioned theatre space at the hospital.
