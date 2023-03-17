The Hollywood star, 70, who grew up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, said Protestant and Catholic voices have to be heard.

Speaking to Sky’s Beth Rigby Interviews, the Taken actor said: “I think it will happen but, you know, everybody has to be appeased.

“The Protestants in the north of Ireland have a strong voice.

Liam Neeson is playing the part of Philip Marlowe in his latest film.

“I hear them, I know where they’re coming from, and they have to be respected.

“If there’s going to be a united Ireland, their voice has to be heard and they have to be represented, if a united Ireland comes about.”

Neeson told of theatres receiving bomb threats while he was working as a stage actor.

The actor also said the Good Friday Agreement, signed on April 10 1998 to bring an end to the Troubles, was “an extraordinary achievement”.

He went on: “There was just a feeling in the air, you know, of change – and change for good.”

But the DUP said that all evidence points to continued strong support for the union.

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said: “Progress is only made in Northern Ireland with the support of both unionists and nationalists. Those who attempted to ignore the voice of unionists have helped create many of the problems we face today.

“Whilst people are entitled to their constitutional views, all evidence points to continued strong support for the Union, and we want to build upon that by realising the huge potential that exists within Northern Ireland. That is the message we have been taking to the United States.

“Rather than advancing a united Ireland, building a stable, peaceful and prosperous Northern Ireland will help demonstrate the benefits that being part of the United Kingdom brings.”

Neeson currently stars in Marlowe, which will be his 100th film, and tells the story of a brooding, down on his luck detective hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress in Los Angeles.

Neeson’s role of detective Phillip Marlowe, is based on the famous character created by American-British author Raymond Chandler.