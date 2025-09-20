DUP conference: Gavin Robinson expresses 'regret' over how party sold Irish Sea border deal

Democratic Unionist Party leader Gavin Robinson MP arrives to a standing applause by delegates at the DUP party conference at the La Mon Hotel, Belfast. Photo: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

Gavin Robinson has expressed regret that the DUP did not properly explain the deal it struck to restore Stormont, and acknowledged that his party’s handling of it has “impacted trust” in the DUP.

The DUP leader also defended his party’s record in the Executive, during his speech at the annual conference at La Mon Hotel on Saturday.

He focused on the party’s record in the devolved government, and attacked rivals in Alliance and Sinn Fein for dismissing legitimate concerns from the public about immigration. There was also a pledge to continue to oppose the Irish Sea border – and a defence of “common sense” policies as opposed to “woke ideology”.

Addressing the difficulties caused by previous claims from the party that the Irish Sea border had been removed, Mr Robinson said trust in politics was broken when the Irish Sea border “was imposed in the face of unanimous unionist opposition”. He argued that the government had promised to “remove barriers to trade, and to secure our full constitutional rights”, but had not done so.

Addressing criticism of his own party’s initial claims, the DUP leader said it could have been more clear.

“Whether we like it or not, we must face up to the reality – that has impacted trust in this party too.

“I regret some of our commentary then did not spell out plainly the difference between what had been resolved, what could be achieved through faithful government implementation, and the fundamental challenges that remained”, he told delegates.

He said the party had faced a choice over the 2024 Safeguarding the Union deal with the Tories, which was “not between perfection and betrayal” but “between progress or paralysis”.

“We chose to return to Stormont to deliver for our people. To keep unionism strong where it matters most – in a position of leadership where we can effect change.

“Sadly, the Protocol arrangements are still there; the internal border in our own country will never be acceptable and it must go.”

The DUP boss said that the answer of the party’s “harshest critics is to simply hand all power back to those who delivered the Protocol and the Irish Sea border”.

“Those who argue we would be better off with Starmer than with Stormont cannot point to a single area, or a single policy, where it would be better without devolution”, the East Belfast MP said.

He argued that unionism had in the past turned to infighting when things were difficult, but said that his party would not take that path.

Mr Robinson told the DUP faithful that he is confident that a united Ireland will not happen in his lifetime – and said recent events had “exposed the myth that unionists would be welcome in a so-called united or new Ireland”.

“The banquet boycotting First Minister thinks Londonderry should be a no-go area for members of our Armed Forces. Well, I have news for her - we will be a proud voice for unionists in the North West.

“We will also not let Dublin off the hook for their institutional intolerance of Protestant cultural heritage. The Irish Republic is a country where candidates for their highest office in that country are vilified because of their religion and their family’s connection to the Orange institution”, he said.

On his party’s record in government at Stormont, the DUP boss said his party had introduced new childcare support to help

working families; delivered funding for football, for bands, and for community halls; brought forward the sign language bill and provided funding for winter fuel payments.

He said the party had led on “reforming education, delivering better outcomes, and driving forward record investment in special educational needs”.

“These are not theories. These are not empty promises. These are real actions that touch the lives of families, households, and communities right across Northern Ireland. That is DUP delivery”, Mr Robinson said.

Outlining the party’s position on transgender issues, he said the DUP “unapologetically take the same approach as the Supreme Court: a boy is a boy, and a girl is a girl. That is not prejudice. That is not intolerance. That is truth”. The comments received rapturous applause in the hall.