DUP conference hears plea for unionist unity from Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

The DUP conference in Belfast has heard a plea for unionist unity from Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Addressing delegates, Ms Lockhart said her party was the "undisputed voice" of unionism but it had to "build a broad coalition of support for the people who want to make Northern Ireland work".

She said division and infighting had cost unionism votes, seats and influence in recent elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "There is nothing more frustrating, or demoralising, than standing outside a polling station in a supposed unionist/loyalist heartland watching dribs and drabs of voters entering the polling station.

Carla Lockhart MP speaking the DUP's annual conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast. Picture date: Saturday October 14, 2023. PA Photo. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"Despite the hard work that this party puts into serving and delivering for our communities - and we do deliver for these communities - not enough people feel exercised enough to vote."

She said this was caused by divisions within unionism.

"Divided unionism demoralises our people who want to see co-operation, and who crave unity. As a result they stay at home.

"They are fed up, as I am, of intra-unionist infighting and attacks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "Faced with a constitutional enemy that is coalescing around Sinn Fein, the message from grassroots unionism is clear - work together and get our voters out."

Ms Lockhart said apathy and divisions in unionism had allowed Sinn Fein to become the largest party at Stormont.

She added: "We have talked about unionist co-operation for long enough. Further delay is simply unacceptable.

"We do not have the luxury of time.

"My message to the other unionist leaders today, for whom I have a great deal of respect, is clear - Doug (Beattie, Ulster Unionist leader), Jim (Allister, TUV leader), please work with us to deliver what our people want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The DUP are the party that can at Westminster ensure the shinner bots are given the reality check they need.