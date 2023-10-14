DUP conference: Israel-Hamas conflict brings back memories of dark days of Troubles says Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

News you can trust since 1737
The bloodshed in the Israel-Hamas conflict brings back memories of the darkest days of the Northern Ireland Troubles, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has told his party conference.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 14th Oct 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST
Sir Jeffrey said his party stands firmly behind Israel's right to defend its people from attack - but also urged it to "take every care" to avoid harming civilians in Gaza.

Opening his speech in Belfast, the DUP leader said the party conference was taking place at a time when "we are watching with horror the dreadful scenes that have taken place, and are continuing, in the Middle East".

He added: "The merciless murder of innocent men, women and children by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel and the maiming and abduction of others brought back vivid memories of similar atrocities during the darkest days of our own troubled past.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson delivers his keynote speech during his party's annual conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA WireDUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson delivers his keynote speech during his party's annual conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
"Our hearts go out to all who have suffered loss or who are living with the uncertainty of what will happen to their loved ones being held captive.

"They can be assured of our prayers at this time."

The DUP leader added: "This party stands firmly with Israel in exercising its right in international law to defend its people from such acts of terrorism.

"We urge that in rightly seeking to destroy the infrastructure and terrorist capacity of Hamas for the heinous crimes committed against its people, Israel will take every care to avoid harming those civilians in Gaza who have deliberately been placed in harm's way by the actions of their so-called terrorist overlords."

Sir Jeffrey said the experiences of Northern Ireland show what can be achieved in "the most intractable of conflicts".

He said: "Security is vital but it is not the presence of soldiers or the building of bigger military installations that offers true peace and security.

"It is the absence of violence and the building of consensus that offers the way to that experience of real peace and security.

"It is our fervent hope and prayer that those engaged in terror and violence will come to see the futility of those acts and embrace the principles of democracy and non-violence."

