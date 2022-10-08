DUP conference: ‘Splintered unionism cost seats at Stormont,’ says party leader

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that the outcome of May’s election to the assembly “must act as a wake-up call to unionists across Northern Ireland”.

In his main address to the conference at the Crowne Plaza hotel in south Belfast, Sir Jeffrey said: “It is vital that lessons are learned in its aftermath and before we return to the polls. Unionism won 44% of the seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“As unionists, we must be honest with one another; it wasn’t nationalists or others who caused the loss of several pro-Union seats at the election.

DUP party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson addresses delegates at their party conference at the Ramada Hotel in Belfast. “Everywhere I go, I get one consistent message from unionists, they want us to work together," he said. Photo: PA Wire

“That was the direct result of a splintered unionism where seats were lost in Strangford, North Antrim and East Antrim.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “Each of those constituencies had four unionist quotas yet in each constituency only three unionists were elected. This is not sustainable if we want to win.

“It is no good talking about the theory that you cannot split the vote in a PR election when the real-world evidence shows pro-Union representation weakened because of those splinters and divisions within the Pro-Union family.”

Sir Jeffrey said that a “more cohesive unionism” requires co-operation from everyone who wants to strengthen Northern Ireland’s place within the Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everywhere I go, I get one consistent message from unionists, they want us to work together. They see that fractured unionism cost seats, and just five months ago gifted victories to our opponents.”

The DUP leader continued: “Whilst some are content to manufacture arguments with fellow unionists, I am not.

“I have more in common with my unionist brothers and sisters than that which divides us.”