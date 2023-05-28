DUP could put Labour in power in event of hung Parliament: Arlene Foster

In 2017, the DUP’s ‘confidence and supply’ arrangement gave the Conservatives a working majority in the Commons – allowing a government to be formed under Theresa May.

However, the former DUP and Northern Ireland first minister believes the party’s “quite good relationships” with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the shadow NI Secretary Peter Kyle could open the door to a similar arrangement.

“I'm looking with interest at the polls at the moment and the possibility of a hung parliament coming again,” she told GB News.

Arlene Foster - GB News interview

"And at that time we took a decision not to go into formal coalition but to go into a confidence and supply agreement where we would support on particular issues, particularly around Brexit at that time and to bring benefit for the people of Northern Ireland, which we did through the arrangements.

“I think if it happens at the next general election again the party leader will have to decide whether to go into coalition, whether to go into a confidence and supply agreement, and whether it's good for the people of Northern Ireland and whether it's good for the nation as a whole, which is one of the reasons why we did it.

"We felt we were allowing the nation to honour the Brexit vote which had taken place. So there's a whole load of imponderables, but I'll watch very carefully with interest if it happens the next time around.”

Under the arrangement with the Conservatives, the DUP agreed to support the Government on all key votes, including the Queen’s speech and on key financial legislation, and in return the Government agreed to provide the NI Executive with additional financial support – amounting to an additional £1 billion over a five-year period.

Asked by Gloria De Piero if it was “fanciful to even think that there could ever be any sort of agreement with the Labour Party and the DUP” she said: “No, I don't think so. I don't think so at all. I think there are quite good relationships with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Peter Kyle, and indeed with Sir Keir as well.”

Dame Arlene’s comments formed part of a far-reaching interview in which she also talked about her life growing up in Northern Ireland, including when her police officer father was shot by the IRA.

“My father was a police officer. He used to come home quite late at night from duty and on this occasion I think the IRA thought he was coming home late, and they hid behind a hedge quite close to our house. As it was, he was actually in the house. He wasn't coming home, but he'd gone out to close in cattle for the evening.

“I was just eight and a half at the time. My brother was four, and you could hear the rapid gunfire. Of course, when you're that age, you didn't know what it was, and I looked at my mother who was sitting there deadly still.

"And then daddy came in, crawling on all fours with blood coming from his head. He ushered us all upstairs. Because of where we lived, he had flares in the house to alert the security forces if there was an attack on him. He put off the flares and we all had to lie on the floor until, about seven to eight minutes later help came.

“It is a very stark memory, obviously, for me. But other things could have happened. We understand that the gun that was used to try and kill my father jammed. If it hadn't jammed, would they have come after him into the house? There's a whole load of imponderables. But my father survived.

“We're always very thankful for that because there are so many people who were attacked at that time in the late 70s and through into the 1980s who didn't survive and we're very thankful that he lived for another 32 years after that.”