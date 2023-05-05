DUP council election candidate told 'stay off Belfast's Ormeau Road or risk death'
A would-be DUP councillor has been warned he would be killed if he visits Belfast’s Ormeau Road.
Darren Leighton is currently vying to be a candidate for the Botanic area of Belfast City Council on May 18.
The warning came in the form of a phone call to a charity – a common tactic of paramilitaries for making anonymous threats.
PSNI officers then turned up at a local DUP office to pass on the warning.
The party said officers are treating it as a credible threat.
It is not clear if the threat relates to just the lower Ormeau district (which is traditionally nationalist / republican dominated) or the entire road, which is one of the main traffic arteries of the city.
Nor is it known why the threat is against such a relatively-unknown first-time candidate.
Whatever the case, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson strongly condemned the threat.
" I know there will be opposition from across the community to such thuggery," he said.
"Darren is a young man seeking to represent the community in which he lives and has already made a valuable contribution to.
"I know he will not be deterred by this threat and will continue making a positive impact in this campaign. There can be no 'no go areas' in Northern Ireland.
"He has the full support of everyone in the DUP at this time and I know those behind this threat don’t represent the vast majority of people of the Botanic area or anywhere else in Northern Ireland."
The PSNI refused to discuss individual cases.