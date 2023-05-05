News you can trust since 1737
DUP council election candidate told 'stay off Belfast's Ormeau Road or risk death'

A would-be DUP councillor has been warned he would be killed if he visits Belfast’s Ormeau Road.

By Adam Kula
Published 5th May 2023, 17:23 BST- 2 min read

Darren Leighton is currently vying to be a candidate for the Botanic area of Belfast City Council on May 18.

The warning came in the form of a phone call to a charity – a common tactic of paramilitaries for making anonymous threats.

PSNI officers then turned up at a local DUP office to pass on the warning.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with council candidate Darren LeightonSir Jeffrey Donaldson with council candidate Darren Leighton
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with council candidate Darren Leighton
The party said officers are treating it as a credible threat.

It is not clear if the threat relates to just the lower Ormeau district (which is traditionally nationalist / republican dominated) or the entire road, which is one of the main traffic arteries of the city.

Nor is it known why the threat is against such a relatively-unknown first-time candidate.

Whatever the case, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson strongly condemned the threat.

" I know there will be opposition from across the community to such thuggery," he said.

"Darren is a young man seeking to represent the community in which he lives and has already made a valuable contribution to.

"I know he will not be deterred by this threat and will continue making a positive impact in this campaign. There can be no 'no go areas' in Northern Ireland.

"He has the full support of everyone in the DUP at this time and I know those behind this threat don’t represent the vast majority of people of the Botanic area or anywhere else in Northern Ireland."

The PSNI refused to discuss individual cases.

