DUP councillor Andrew McCormick: ‘I do not feel Irish and I speak for many within my community'’

It appeared on the personal page of councillor Andrew McCormick (as opposed to his separate political page) on Saturday night, voicing concern about the party’s moves to affirm the value of Irish culture.

It came after a week in which Education Minister Paul Givan and ex-leader Edwin Poots both attended Irish language events and stressed their appreciation for the language.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly joined in too, playing the GAA game camogie during a photoshoot in west Belfast.

Mr McCormick has been a councillor in Belfast since last summer.

The message on his Facebook page read: “I am not Irish nor do I feel Irish in any way, others may feel different but I think I speak for a lot of people within my community when I say this.

“It is important to respect others who do feel Irish and have an affinity with Irish culture.

“However one does not need to promote another culture to respect it. I would not expect others to promote my British culture, but I do expect them to respect it ...

“The focus should be protecting, promoting and demanding respect for our own culture.

“Whilst others advance and promote the Irish culture, I will be standing with the unionist and loyalist community in supporting the advancement of our own culture.”

In response to similar comments from TUV councillor Ron McDowell on Friday, North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett had told the News Letter: “Northern Ireland is a divided society. There are people who are British, Irish and Northern Irish as well as those with new and emerging identities who call here home.

“Our job is to secure our place in the UK by making everyone feel welcome and at home in Northern Ireland.