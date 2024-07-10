Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has congratulated Bangor West councillor Peter Martin who has been nominated to take up the Assembly seat vacated by Alex Easton following his election as Member of Parliament for North Down.

Independent unionist Easton, who quit the DUP in 2021 accusing the party of lacking “respect, discipline or decency”, triumphed in North Down at the fourth time of asking. Relations with the DUP have thawed since his departure and the party, along with the TUV, backed Mr Easton in what was billed as a three-way battle with Mr Farry and UUP candidate and Iraq war colonel Tim Collins.

A significant challenge by Mr Collins did not materialise and Mr Easton also saw off Mr Farry by more than 7,000 votes.

It leaves the DUP with 26 assembly seats, just one behind Sinn Féin. The party lost three seats in the assembly election in 2022.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson (right) has congratulated Bangor West Councillor Peter Martin who has been nominated to take up the Assembly seat vacated by Alex Easton. (Photo: DUP Facebook page)

Mr Robinson said: “The election in North Down demonstrated what can be achieved when various strands of unionism come together to maximise pro-Union representation. The DUP not only endorsed Alex Easton as a candidate, but representatives, members and supporters played a part in the successful campaign.

"Peter is already a hardworking representative in North Down and is someone who won an additional pro-Union seat at the last election. He brings experience and enthusiasm to the Assembly and will ensure that the people of North Down continue to have a champion on the Assembly benches working together with colleagues in the constituency.”

Peter Martin added: “I am delighted to have been nominated to represent North Down within the Northern Ireland Assembly and I thank Alex for his endorsement. I will first and foremost be a voice for North Down and to deliver on the day to day issues they face. I want also to be a positive pro-Union voice within the Assembly chamber and demonstrate the benefits we will receive from being part of our United Kingdom.

