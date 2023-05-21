News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

DUP councillor Ruth Brooks elected in Titanic after securing 1690 first preference votes

A DUP councillor has vowed that the 'irony' of being elected in the local election with 1690 first preference votes has not been lost on her.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 21st May 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 15:45 BST

Ruth Brooks secured the highest number of first preference votes in the Titanic DEA in Belfast in the recent local elections.

The figure is significant for unionists as it marks the year King William III defeated King James II at the Battle of the Boyne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Orange Order marks King William's win on July 12.

Ruth Brooks secured the highest number of first preference votes - 1690 - in the Titanic DEA in Belfast in the 2023 council electionsRuth Brooks secured the highest number of first preference votes - 1690 - in the Titanic DEA in Belfast in the 2023 council elections
Ruth Brooks secured the highest number of first preference votes - 1690 - in the Titanic DEA in Belfast in the 2023 council elections
Most Popular

Speaking after being elected, Brooks - who is the wife of DUP's east Belfast assembly member David, said: "Titanic has been declared in the first round and I'm absolutely thrilled that I was elected.

"I topped the poll with 1690 votes and the irony isn't lost on me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My granny did always say I was staunch, so I'm absolutely delighted to have been elected to Titanic DEA.

"I'm a first time candidate for the DUP and I'm absolutely thrilled."

Ruth Brooks, Democratic Unionist Party is elected in Titanic DEA in the Belfast local election. Pictured with her brother Andrew Maxwell.Ruth Brooks, Democratic Unionist Party is elected in Titanic DEA in the Belfast local election. Pictured with her brother Andrew Maxwell.
Ruth Brooks, Democratic Unionist Party is elected in Titanic DEA in the Belfast local election. Pictured with her brother Andrew Maxwell.
Related topics:DUPBelfast