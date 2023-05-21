Ruth Brooks secured the highest number of first preference votes in the Titanic DEA in Belfast in the recent local elections.

The figure is significant for unionists as it marks the year King William III defeated King James II at the Battle of the Boyne.

The Orange Order marks King William's win on July 12.

Ruth Brooks secured the highest number of first preference votes - 1690 - in the Titanic DEA in Belfast in the 2023 council elections

Speaking after being elected, Brooks - who is the wife of DUP's east Belfast assembly member David, said: "Titanic has been declared in the first round and I'm absolutely thrilled that I was elected.

"I topped the poll with 1690 votes and the irony isn't lost on me.

"My granny did always say I was staunch, so I'm absolutely delighted to have been elected to Titanic DEA.

"I'm a first time candidate for the DUP and I'm absolutely thrilled."