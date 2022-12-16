Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Dr Kathryn Owen

Dr Kathryn Owen, who represents the Rowallane area of the council, leaves with well-wishes from her party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson due to a change in her full-time employment.

Sir Jeffrey said: “Sadly, Kathryn is stepping back from Local Government due to a change in her full-time employment which will prevent her from being a Councillor. We thank Kathryn for her service in Rowallane and her efforts to help constituents. We look forward to working with Kathryn in the future and wish her every success in her new role.”

Dr Owen said: “I have been involved in public service all my life, initially through the Armed Forces and latterly through Local Government. It has been a privilege to serve the good people of Rowallane. Growing up in Rowallane and following in my grandfather's footsteps made this a huge honour.

“A few years ago, I embarked on an academic journey leading to the recent completion of my PhD in cardiology. This has now opened a new career path. I have loved serving the people of Rowallane; however, I cannot do both roles; therefore, regretfully, I am stepping back from Local Government.”