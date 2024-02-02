Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Sir Jeffrey Donaldson reminded his MPs that they had supported proposals for a red lane for EU goods, amid criticism of the deal from opponents within the party including Sammy Wilson.

Legislation on trade and constitutional issues – part of the DUP deal with the government – was passed in the House of Commons, paving the way for the return of the assembly and the election of a first and deputy first minister tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP leader said last night the party would enter Stormont “confidently as we look forward to continuing to work on all the issues that matter to people in Northern Ireland and to use all the new structures to shape the future, confident in the knowledge that much has been achieved”.

However, ongoing divisions in the party over the way forward became clear as MPs debated the legislation which secured Stormont’s return.

Sir Jeffrey and deputy leader Gavin Robinson strongly defended the deal – and vowed to hold the government’s feet to the fire to ensure that the commitments made in the ‘Safeguarding the Union’ command paper were honoured.

The DUP leader said: “The new measures and legislation reset the balance so it is the principle of consent and the will of the people of Northern Ireland alone that will determine the future of our country as part of the United Kingdom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His deputy Mr Robinson said he was proud to support the deal. He added: “What we were told couldn't happen – change to these texts, tablets of stone – happened.”

In the House of Commons on Thursday, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said: 'It is well known that I don’t support the deal. I have given reasons why not.” He said that legislation giving the EU the “final say” is still in place'

But Mr Wilson – one of the toughest internal opponents of the deal – said: “It is well known that I don’t support the deal. I have given reasons why not.” He said that legislation giving the EU the “final say” is still in place.

He also questioned the arrangements for the red lane – prompting a rebuke from his party leader.

Mr Donaldson, looking towards Mr Wilson on the Commons benches, said: “The red lane was endorsed by my party. The red lane was supported by my party. And every one of my MPs voted for that proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And that was my mandate. And it is what I secured. And that removes the Irish Sea border within our internal market of the United Kingdom. And it means that the only checks that we need to carry out are those on goods moving into or at risk of going into the European Union.”

He said he had gone further than the party’s response to the Windsor Framework in removing the green lane from the new arrangements.

The DUP’s Paul Girvan also raised issues about the red lane – saying that even companies where 98% of their goods were for the UK would still have to use the red lane.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart questioned the strength of new laws on procedures for UK ministers legislating on issues which might cause additional trade friction between NI and GB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Lords, DUP peer Nigel Dodds said there are “many, many unionists who are deeply worried and concerned that the Irish Sea border – and we must drill down into the details of this deal – that the Irish Sea border still exists”.

Meanwhile, at Moygashel Orange Hall last night TUV leader Jim Allister said Northern Ireland had been subjected to “the most astounding level of spin and hype”.

He added: “Northern Ireland tonight remains a rule-taker from Brussels.”