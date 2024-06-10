DUP elections chief claims divided unionism would 'rescue' Sinn Fein after Irish election disaster

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media at the Royal Dublin Society during the count for the European elections. Photo: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Gordon Lyons says a divided unionist vote in the general election would help Sinn Fein after a disastrous result in Irish local elections – but TUV boss Jim Allister says his party running in the election will maximise the pro-Union turnout.

With 86% of local authority seats filled filled Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are far ahead of Sinn Fein. The government parties are on around 23% of first preference votes each – with Sinn Fein on just 11%.

RTE reports that at 5am, with more than 820 seats filled nationwide, Fine Gael was in the lead with 214 councillors, just ahead of 204 for Fianna Fáil. Independent candidates were on 160 – with Sinn Fein lagging behind on just 91.

DUP Director of Elections Gordon Lyons MLA said the Sinn Fein result in the Republic is a reminder that the only poll that matters is when the votes are counted.

He said: “Opinion polls come and go but the ballot box demonstrates the power of every vote. What happens in the Republic is a matter for the people of that country but the election result should give pro-union voters in Northern Ireland food for thought.

“Unionist division risks helping Sinn Fein and their wee helpers in the Alliance Party. It would be madness, when the hollowness of Sinn Fein is being caught on, to have unionist voters riding to their rescue because the pro-union vote is divided.

“Sinn Fein stood aside in four seats to help non-unionist candidates, make no mistake, pro-union voters need to think carefully before they cast their vote for a candidate with no hope of winning and aid the election of non-unionists.

“By voting DUP and sending a strong team of DUP MPs to Westminster, pro-union voters can send a message to those agitating for a border poll and give Northern Ireland more influence in Parliament.”

However, TUV boss Jim Allister says that his party standing in the election will maximise unionist support in Northern Ireland rather than undermining the pro-Union cause.

He claimed if the party did not stand it would leave tens of thousands of unionists without anyone to vote for.

Asked if a drop in the overall number of unionist MPs would be seized upon by those advocating Irish unity, Mr Allister insisted the total votes for unionism was the more telling metric in gauging sentiment on the constitutional question.

“I think one of the important components of TUV/Reform UK participating is it gives unionism an opportunity to maximise the vote,” he said.

“And in the ongoing agitation about a border poll, it’s the total unionist turnout that is the antidote to that.

“So if TUV and Reform UK – the anti-protocol (Northern Ireland Protocol) genuine party – was not in this election, then tens of thousands of unionists wouldn’t have anyone to vote for.