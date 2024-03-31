The PSNI statement referred to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's arrest, without actually naming him. He is reported to be planning to strongly contest the charges against him, which are due to come before a court next month. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Gavin Robinson took over as interim leader on Friday, with the unanimous backing of the DUP officer team.

Sammy Wilson MP – one of those officers – has now said that Mr Robinson should not face a leadership challenge before a general election, claiming that Sinn Fein could be the largest party again and an incoming Labour government would push for a border poll.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly says work will continue to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland and that stability is her priority – a business as usual approach echoed by the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson, speaking alongside Gavin Robinson MP in the House of Commons, on a Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill debate in 2019, On the left is the then MP and DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds. Credit UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Mr Wilson’s comments are significant, given that he has been the most outspoken critic of his party’s Safeguarding the Union deal with the government, which restored devolution at Stormont earlier this year. Gavin Robinson was a strong supporter of the deal, and of a return to the power-sharing institutions.

There have already been private suggestions that the East Belfast MP could face a challenge for the leadership – but Sammy Wilson has made clear that in his view that now is not the time for such a challenge.

"We're not going to start focusing now on a leadership election," he told Cool FM news.

"The fact that we chose (Gavin Robinson) unanimously shows that there's a confidence that he can take us through these difficult circumstances. And, of course, we'll all rally behind him and give him whatever support he needs."

Mr Wilson also admitted that the party had been plunged into "turmoil" by recent events . “Our next focus has to be the general election,” he said.

“We’re going to have a general election in which unionism is going to be under huge threat.

“I’ve no doubt that the events of this week will galvanise those anti-unionist parties – the SDLP, Sinn Fein, the Alliance (party) will see that we’ve been weakened by this. They’ll make a big push.

“There’s division within unionism, which is going to be difficult, as well. And this is an election where I know Sinn Fein’s aim is to become the biggest party for the third time, the third election (in a row) in Northern Ireland, and then of course, if there’s a new Labour government, they’ll push for a referendum (on Irish unity) etc.

“So we know how crucial this election is and, therefore, we’re going to focus now on Gavin getting our message across that, look, there’s a grave threat to the Union in this election, and we’ve got to get unionists settled and galvanised and around the party, the only unionist party that can really successfully steer a way through this election.”

On Friday, TUV leader Jim Allister said: “When the leader of unionism finds himself in this position, the damage is not limited to his party but impacts unionism as a whole. Unionism was already divided by the Donaldson Deal. This needs to be a cathartic moment for unionism. Unionism must steady itself and cut adrift the Donaldson folly of accepting an Irish Sea border and rule by EU law.”

There have been blows traded between the TUV and Reform UK pact and Mr Wilson in recent weeks. The East Antrim MP, although a staunch critic of the deal his party struck on the Irish Sea border, is a DUP loyalist and believes the party is the only vehicle within which the removal of the frontier can be achieved.

However, Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib – who will be in an electoral pact with the TUV at the next general election – has accused Mr Wilson and the DUP of putting “party before country”. He claims his party’s alliance with Jim Allister’s party is the only way of “saving” he Union.

In an Easter message to DUP members, Gavin Robinson said: “The Democratic Unionist Party is not about any one individual. We are a party of MPs, MLAs, councillors, and scores of dedicated members across all parts of Northern Ireland.

“We exist to build a better and stronger Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson – whose membership of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has also been suspended – is understood to plan to contest the charges strenuously.