DUP: Government need to 'get serious' about diversity spending rather than hike taxes
Amid speculation that the new Labour chancellor Rachel Reeves will soon increase certain taxes, the DUP has set its sights on the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) industry in the public sector.
Most public bodies employ DEI staff to advise on equality issues and promote ‘diversity’ within the workforce. However, they often hire in outside bodies to provide training to staff on issues such as the “correct” language to use in relation to certain groups.
The most famous example was the use of LGBTQ+ lobby group Stonewall to advise organisations from the NHS to the police. The group also charged them to be part of a workplace diversity scheme.
A BBC investigation into the group’s influence in 2021 prompted the now-deputy PM Angela Rayner to claim that there “appears to be a campaign in some parts of the media”.
Strangford MP Mr Shannon said: “It says a lot about government priorities when they claim money cannot be found to lift the two-child benefit cap to help families in poverty, but, according to one think-tank, some £557 million per year of taxpayers' money is spent on staff dealing with Equality, Diversity, and Inclusivity issues.“In a context of limited public funding for health, education, and childcare support, it beggars belief that the Government continues to invest so much money in placating the ‘woke’ agenda.“We need the Government to get serious about how the public’s money is used.“It is expected that the Chancellor will raise a range of taxes soon, adding to what is already a crippling level of taxation on working families. It is high time the Government focused on the priorities of health and education, rather than pet projects of woke campaign groups.“I will be raising this matter in Parliament and seeking answers from Treasury. I will also be urging the Government to address the burgeoning number of quangos and arms-length bodies in the public sector. It is time the focus was put on spending public money on what matters and what makes a difference.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.