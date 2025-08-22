DUP hits back after TUV attacks Irish language 'surrender' with commissioner to be appointed 'within weeks'

An Irish Language Commissioner for Northern Ireland is reportedly due to be appointed imminently, with the TUV calling it the culmination of a DUP "surrender" to Sinn Fein's demands.

The DUP has hit back, saying there is “no logic” in the argument that collapsing devolution is the solution.

The BBC reported that the man in the running for the Irish commissioner job is Pol Deeds, who currently works for Foras na Gaeilge – a cross-border agency set up in the wake of the Good Friday Agreement to promote the Irish language.

The group has not confirmed this, only telling the News Letter: "Foras na Gaeilge looks forward to working with the new Irish Language Commissioner and will make a statement once an official appointment has been made."

Pol Deeds, the man who has reportedly been offered the job of Irish Langauge Commissioner

The broadcaster said the appointment, and that of an Ulster-Scots and Ulster British Tradition Commissioner, will be confirmed within weeks", but the Executive Office would only say a decision will come “in due course”.

TUV leader Jim Allister invited people to "compare and contrast" the remits of the Irish and Ulster-Scots commissioners, saying "one has teeth" – the Irish one – whilst "the other is toothless".

He said that an Irish commissioner "will transform our public authorities into purveyors and promoters of the Irish langauge, within a community where everyone speaks English".

He fears that ultimately it could lead to Irish becoming "a component of public sector jobs", disadvantaging those who do not speak it.

Mr Allister noted that the appointment was something that must be signed off jointly by the Sinn Fein First Minister and DUP Deputy First Minister.

He went on to tell the News Letter: "They bought into it first of all as the price of going back into Stormont [in 2020], surrendering to Sinn Fein's demand…

"Then they bought into it again [when Stormont was restored in 2024], completing the cycle.

"At a time, indeed, when they purport to be opposing Irish signage at Grand Central, they're appointing a grand commandant to impose Irish on all public bodies – including Translink."

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the Ulster-Scots Commissioner is to be Lee Reynolds, former DUP councillor and ex-policy director of the party.

He told the News Letter he was unable to comment on the reports.

The two commissioners were pledged as part of the 2020 New Decade, New Approach deal between the UK and Irish governments, endorsed by Sinn Fein and the DUP.

It led to the Identity and Language (Northern Ireland) Act 2022, which laid the legal groundwork for the roles.

The act exists to provide "official recognition of the status of the Irish language in Northern Ireland by (a) providing for the appointment of an Irish Language Commissioner, (b) providing for the development of standards of best practice relating to the use of the Irish language by public authorities, and (c) requiring public authorities to have due regard to such standards".

Meanwhile the Commissioner for the Ulster Scots and the Ulster British tradition must: "A) promote awareness of Ulster Scots services provided by public authorities to the public or a section of the public in Northern Ireland;

"B) provide or publish such advice, support and guidance as the Commissioner considers appropriate to public authorities in relation to –

"(i) developing and encouraging the relevant language, arts and literature (including in relation to facilitating the use of Ulster Scots in the provision of services to the public or a section of the public in Northern Ireland);

"(ii) the effect and implementation of the international instruments specified in subsection (3) in relation to the relevant language, arts and literature."

The DUP responded to the TUV with a statement from Phillip Brett MLA, saying: “The appointment of Identity and Language Commissioners stems from legislation passed at Westminster when the Assembly and Executive was not functioning.

"During that process only DUP MPs and peers opposed it and we tabled some 65 amendments.

"That legislation, developed by and passed by the Government, did not faithfully reflect previous agreements.

"We continue to have serious concerns about unreasonable legal demands being placed on public services at a time when budgets are already squeezed. The legislation however placed a legal duty on the First and Deputy First Minister to create two commissioners.

"Those who argue that the answer is to collapse devolution would only hand complete control to the Labour government who passed this unacceptable legislation and who would then be in charge of implementing it.

"I see no logic in that argument, particularly when there has been no change to the requirement for ministers to secure Executive approval for matters that are cross-cutting or controversial.

"We remain committed to defending that safeguard and would encourage others to do likewise.