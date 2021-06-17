DUP MP Sammy Wilson said that any leader who does not have the support of party officers will “find it very difficult” to stay in their position.

Mr Wilson made the comments as he arrived for a meeting of party officers at the DUP headquarters in Belfast.

Asked if Edwin Poots would survive a vote of no confidence, Mr Wilson said: “It wouldn’t be a final decision, it would be decision by the executive.

“I think that any leader who doesn’t have the confidence of party officers and didn’t have the confidence of their Assembly group and their MPs will find it very difficult to stay in their position.

“You cannot lead people who are not following you. If you have no followers, you can’t be a leader, can you?”

Arriving at the meeting, DUP party chairman Lord Morrow told reporters “you’ll have to wait and see” when asked if there would be a vote of no confidence in Mr Poots.

Any vote of no confidence by the officers would not force Mr Poots from his role but it would heap pressure on his leadership.

Asked if Paul Givan would remain as First Minister of Northern Ireland if Edwin Poots loses the confidence of his party, Mr Wilson added: “Again, that’s the issue. If Edwin is no longer leader, then whoever did become leader would have the choice of the First Minister.

“These are all decisions we have got to make.

“The one thing I can tell you is that there is no appetite for a situation where we have an Assembly which can have its powers stripped from it by the Secretary of State at a whim simply because Sinn Fein demand that they get something that they can’t persuade others in the Assembly to deliver for them.

“That is no basis to have devolution.