DUP leader backs mass deportations of illegal immigrants - saying there's no sign the government is taking 'meaningful action'

DUP leader Gavin Robinson.

Gavin Robinson has added his name to a motion calling on the government to begin mass deportations of illegal migrants from the UK – saying the government isn’t doing enough to “stem the tide”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parliamentary motion – started by the former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe – is sponsored by the DUP leader’s colleague Carla Lockhart, TUV leader Jim Allister and independent unionist MP Alex Easton.

It calls for a “comprehensive national strategy to identify, detain, and deport all individuals found to be residing in the United Kingdom illegally”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP leader, who signed the petition on Monday, told the News Letter: “Despite the rhetoric and promises there is no sign that the current Labour government are prepared to take meaningful action to protect the United Kingdom’s borders and stem the tide of illegal immigration.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

“It is disappointing that it should be necessary for a motion to be tabled in the House of Commons setting out the need to ensure such a basic function of government is fulfilled.

“We will continue to campaign for an effective immigration policy that applies and is enforced across all parts of our United Kingdom”.

The motion has not secured the backing of most Reform UK MPs – despite being launched in April. Mr Lowe left the party amid a bitter dispute earlier this year, and claimed some senior members were uncomfortable with his comments on mass deportations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite initially claiming that mass deportations were a “political impossibility” – Reform leader Nigel Farage subsequently backed such a policy. In August, the party announced that it would be prepared to deport 600,000 migrants over five years, if it won power at the next general election.

Most of the DUP’s parliamentary team had backed Mr Lowe’s early day motion over recent months, including Sammy Wilson, Jim Shannon and Carla Lockhart. The party leader added his signature on Monday.

Rupert Lowe welcomed the move in a Facebook post, in which he said: “Good news - another supporter on our mass deportation motion in Parliament. Leader of the DUP, Gavin Robinson MP.

“The Northern Irish want the illegals gone”.