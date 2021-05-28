DUP leader Edwin Poots speaks to veteran member Paul Bell who resigned ‘over Foster’s treatment’

The meeting of the DUP in Belfast on Thursday has been described as stormy, with several high-profile members, including former leader Arlene Foster and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leaving before Mr Poots made his speech.

Paul Bell, from the Fermanagh and South Tyrone association of the party, who had been a member of the DUP for 20 years, was among those who left early.

He went on to make a statement to the media, saying he was resigning from the DUP in protest at the treatment of Mrs Foster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Bell, a DUP member in Fermanagh South Tyrone, dramatically resigned

Mr Bell warned that the DUP will lose “thousands of votes” over the recent course of events.

On Friday Mr Poots said he had had a good conversation with Mr Bell that morning.

Asked whether Mr Bell had changed his mind and decided to stay in the DUP, Mr Poots said: “That is entirely up to him.

“Sometimes people do things in haste but I had a good conversation with him this morning and I would love for him to stay in the party.

“He has made a good contribution over 20 years in the party.”

Mr Poots added: “I am reaching out the hand to others who maybe aren’t happy about the result of the contest, but there was a contest, it was fair, the outcome is clear, I have a task to do and I will do that task.”

READ MORE:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe