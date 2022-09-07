DUP leader ‘encouraged’ by PM’s stance on Northern Ireland Protocol

The DUP leader was commenting after Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons on Wednesday.

Mr Donaldson said: “The response from the Prime Minister in the House of Commons was encouraging and recognised that the Protocol must be replaced by arrangements which respect our place in the UK.

“The problems that the Protocol has caused Northern Ireland must be resolved or both our political and economic future will be blighted.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

“Whilst I am always interested in a negotiated outcome, there needs to be more realism in Brussels as to the nature of the change we require.

“It was reassuring that the Prime Minister has made clear any negotiated solution must achieve an outcome that meets all of the objectives laid out in the protocol bill.”

Mr Donaldson said he will be meeting new Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris on Thursday.

“I have worked with him over recent months on the Protocol Bill when he was the Chief Whip,” Mr Donaldson said.

“I will have a simple message. We want to see devolved government restored but it can only be restored on a sustainable basis.

“Now is the time to remove the long shadow of the Protocol from Northern Ireland and to find a better way forward. I believe that is possible.

“The Prime Minister and her Government must focus on driving the Protocol Bill through its Lords stages and restoring our place within the UK.”

The Lagan Valley MP added: “It is offensive to me as a unionist that steel moving from GB to NI now has a 25% tariff added.