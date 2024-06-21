DUP leader Gavin Robinson: 'Stay cool and calm - there is no desire to return to old Twaddell standoff'
The DUP leader was speaking on the BBC show The View last night, and was asked about the breakdown in relations between the north Belfast Orange heirachy and republican Ardoyne residents over the long-dormant Twaddell dispute.
Speaking of the lack of a wider accord between the two sides some eight years after a temporary deal was struck to end the Twaddell protests, Mr Robinson said: “I can understand their [the Orangemen’s] frustration.
"I haven't spoken to the Orange Order about the decision they made or the news that's emanated over the last 24 or 48 hours.
"But I understand their frustration when they've engaged over the last number of years in what were supposed to be discussions that would get to a wider resolution.”
Should he have spoken to them?
"I haven't had contact with the Orange Order in north Belfast... I think what you'll find in both the news that was covered just before this programme and in every comment to date is there's a willingness to ensure that doesn't happen, and I know my local colleagues in north Belfast have been engaged on this issue.”
Asked if he endorses or rejects the Orange position, he repeated: “I understand their frustration...
“I think it's been very clear over the last number of years they've made significant strides to de-dramatise and remove tension around this.”
"I'm not asking you about the past,” said host Mark Carruthers. “I'm asking you about now.”
"I'm about to answer that if you'd let me finish,” replied Mr Robinson.
"I see frustration on their part, but I don't see a departure from their wider aspiration to make sure this does not engage the kind of controversy or difficulty that has been experienced in the past...“I'd like to see a resolution to the issue. There's no difficulty with that whatsoever.
"But I am pleased there does not seem to be an appetite or desire to escalate this in the way we've sadly seen in the past.
"I think it's important to have cool and calm heads on this issue rather than trying to be provocative about it.”
