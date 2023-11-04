DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson suggests possible joint UK-Ireland peace bid in the Middle East

The aftermath of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis, Friday, Now. 3, 2023. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says: "Israel has the right to defend itself. And we will defend that right. But ultimately, our experience in Northern Ireland is that people feel more secure when there is peace” (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

​The DUP leader believes the two nations could use the experience of the Troubles to bring peace to Israelis and Palestinians. The Daily Telegraph reported that Sir Jeffrey told them Joe Biden had “run out of ideas” on what might help bring peace to the Middle East and the UK should “step forward”. The DUP leader also reportedly said the Republic of Ireland, which has good relations with the Palestinians, should “absolutely” work with the UK in diplomacy.Sir Jeffrey was reported to have said: “Once this war is over, we should seek to use our experience of Northern Ireland and influence to encourage a peace process that works for Israel and that works for the Palestinians and that ultimately will deliver the security that people really want.

“Israel has the right to defend itself. And we will defend that right,” Sir Jeffrey also reportedly told The Telegraph. “But ultimately, our experience in Northern Ireland is that people feel more secure when there is peace.”He said: “When we had thousands of troops on the streets of Belfast and the rest of Northern Ireland, when we had fortified military installations, I didn't feel safer than I do today.”

