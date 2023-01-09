DUP leader: Protocol talks with Irish foreign minister Micheal Martin proved 'useful'

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks during a anti Northern Ireland Protocol rally and parade, organised by North Antrim Amalgamated Orange Committee, in Ballymoney, Co Antrim. Picture date: Friday March 25, 2022.

The discussions come several days after taoiseach Leo Varadkar signalled a possible slight softening of his rhetoric around the Protocol, admitting that “mistakes” had been made in how it was handled.

Mr Varadkar replaced Mr Martin as taoiseach as part of a pre-arranged coalition pact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Jeffrey said afterwards: “The NI Protocol is now recognised in London, Dublin and Brussels as the problem for unionists.

"It was a mistake for the Protocol’s authors to press ahead with an agreement that has harmed Northern Ireland’s constitutional and economic place within the United Kingdom. More and more voices now recognise the unanimous view amongst unionist MLAs.

"I am committed to the restoration of Stormont, but such a restoration can only be durable if it is built on solid foundations which are supported by unionists and nationalists.”

Sinn Fein national chairman Declan Kearney told the News Letter: “What we need to see is a pragmatic, durable agreement between the EU and British government on the Protocol to protect society from the worst impacts of Brexit and allow businesses to continue creating jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad